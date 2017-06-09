Super Nintendo World Is Theme Park Mario Fans Have Been Dreaming Of

Share this:

Nothing against Disney World, Six Flags or Coney Island, but Super Nintendo World is about to be the coolest theme park on planet Earth.

That is, if you prefer “Mario Kart” rides and Bowser’s fortress over roller coasters and Cinderella’s Castle.

Nintendo broke ground on its new theme park at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, according to Universal Studios. And if the first teaser trailer for the park offers any indication, this place is going to be a gamer’s paradise.

Universal also confirmed what many were expecting, that a “Mario Kart” ride will be the park’s main attraction. But Super Nintendo World, which will be its own area within Universal Studios, is going to be much more than a place to ride go-karts.

“Super Nintendo World builds on the success of everything we have done, including Universal Wonderland, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Minion Park,” J.L. Bonnier, CEO of Universal Studios Japan, said in a press release. “It is developed with an investment of over 60 billion yen ($543,050,400).

“The new Nintendo-themed area with a multi-level structure, will offer guests a unique experience and give both our domestic and international guests a completely immersive experience that includes multiple entertainment experiences through attractions, restaurants and shopping areas.”

If you’re concerned about not being able to make the trip to Japan, don’t worry. After the Osaka park opens in 2020, Universal plans to add Nintendo areas to its parks in Orlando and Hollywood.

Thumbnail photo via Universal Studios