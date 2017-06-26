Take Behind-The-Scenes Look At Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Graveyard

When peoples loved ones die, they call a mortician. But when a race car gets written off, NASCAR teams call Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt has lots of interesting fixtures, including a go-kart track and a replica western town, on his 200-acre estate. But one of the coolest parts of his property is the race car graveyard Earnhardt has in his woods.
JR Motorsports posted a video Monday that gives you a tour of the burial ground where some very recognizable cars have been laid to rest. The woods house everything from current-generation NASCAR race cars, such as Danica Patrick’s “Wonder Woman” car, to Jeff Gordon’s rainbow-colored No. 24 and other iconic racers.
Although Sunny Lunsford, who helps unload Earnhardt’s newly acquired corpses, claims they don’t pick spots for cars ahead of time, we doubt it’s a coincidence they put Chase Elliott’s No. 24 alongside one of the cars that made that number famous.
