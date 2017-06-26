Take Behind-The-Scenes Look At Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Graveyard

Share this:

When peoples loved ones die, they call a mortician. But when a race car gets written off, NASCAR teams call Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt has lots of interesting fixtures, including a go-kart track and a replica western town, on his 200-acre estate. But one of the coolest parts of his property is the race car graveyard Earnhardt has in his woods.

JR Motorsports posted a video Monday that gives you a tour of the burial ground where some very recognizable cars have been laid to rest. The woods house everything from current-generation NASCAR race cars, such as Danica Patrick’s “Wonder Woman” car, to Jeff Gordon’s rainbow-colored No. 24 and other iconic racers.

A behind-the-scenes look at the process of a racecar being laid to rest in the backwoods of Dirty Mo Acres. #JRM360 pic.twitter.com/QIdBG661Nl — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) June 22, 2017

Although Sunny Lunsford, who helps unload Earnhardt’s newly acquired corpses, claims they don’t pick spots for cars ahead of time, we doubt it’s a coincidence they put Chase Elliott’s No. 24 alongside one of the cars that made that number famous.