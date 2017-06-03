Tanner Foust Discusses Why Red Bull GRC Has Such ‘Intimate’ Atmosphere

Share this:

THOMPSON, CONN. — Tanner Foust has been in Red Bull Global Rallycross longer than any other driver, and it’s easy to see why.

Other categories Foust has competed in, such as drifting and stage rally, have groups of loyal followers, most of whom are from a younger demographic. Red Bull GRC, however, attracts race fans of all shapes and sizes, as it’s such a unique form of motorsport.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Foust at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday to find out why the atmosphere in the paddock, and action on track, make GRC unlike any other series.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool