Taylor Swift Shares Special Message For Superfan Russell Westbrook At NBA Awards

Share this:

Tweet







It was Taylor Swift’s turn to crash an acceptance speech Monday night, and she didn’t disappoint.

Russell Westbrook earned Most Valuable Player honors at the NBA Awards show, and a host of stars collaborated to congratulate the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard on his historic season.

The biggest surprise of that collaboration was a cameo by Swift, who has recently kept a low profile but came out of the woodwork to send a delightfully fun message to one of her most loyal fans.

“Remember, I was the one who taught you to play basketball,” Swift joked in the video. “I was the one who taught you to dribble — to shoot hoops, you know? And I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said, if you remember correctly, you said, ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I got an idea. So, we essentially have each other to thank for these careers.

“… That’s a fake story, but I wish it were true. You are amazing, you’re the MVP, I’m so happy for you. Sending the biggest hug ever!”

Westbrook is an unabashed Swift supporter — just check his Instagram page — so we’re guessing he was thrilled to hear from T-Swift on his big night.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images