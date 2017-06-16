Terrance Knighton Isn’t Worried About Danny Ainge’s Potential Celtics Trade

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NBA Draft is less than a week away, but the Boston Celtics already are making huge news.

The Celtics reportedly are in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the potential deal would involve the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which the C’s currently own. In exchange, Boston likely would receive the No. 3 pick and other future draft picks.

The internet still seems in a bit of shock after the huge breaking news, but former New England Patriots defensive tackle and notable Celtics fan Terrance Knighton is trusting president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

When you trust Ainge….. pic.twitter.com/7GD3Nnr7JZ — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) June 16, 2017

“Pot Roast” is trusting the process.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images