NFL Rumors: Texans Cut Receiver Expelled From College For Sexual Misconduct Violation

The Houston Texans waived wide receiver Keith Mumphrey two days after it was discovered he was expelled from a graduate studies program and banned from Michigan State’s campus for a sexual misconduct violation, according to multiple reports.

Mumphrey was accused of sexually assaulting a Michgan State student he had met on an online dating site in March 2015, one day before his Michigan State pro day. The accuser didn’t return contact to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and charges were never pressed against Mumphrey.

Mumphrey was informed in 2016 that he was expelled and banned from campus after Michigan State held its own judicial process. The Texans said they would gather information on the situation after the incident was uncovered.

The Texans selected Mumphrey in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He caught 24 passes for 198 yards, returned 36 kicks for 280 yards and returned 14 punts for 338 yards in 27 games with the Texans.

