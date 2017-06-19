The 10 Most Memorable Moments Of An Interesting 2016-17 NBA Season

Share this:

The book officially has closed on the 2016-17 NBA season, and the Golden State Warriors are champions for the second time in three years.

The Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, capping an interesting basketball campaign in which Golden State proved it’s far and away the best team in The Association.

Now that the dust has settled, The Sports Daily decided to look back on the season as a whole and pinpoint the most memorable moments from across the league. The Warriors, as you probably guessed, appear on the list, but plenty of other teams also contributed to a captivating year in hoops.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images