The Dish: 2017 MLB Awards, Power Rankings As All-Star Break Approaches

The first half of the 2017 Major League Baseball season is winding down, meaning things are about to get even more interesting, especially with so many teams still trying to find their way.

The Houston Astros have looked like the best team in baseball — certainly in the American League — for most of the season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League West, suddenly have a strong case following a recent surge in which they’ve torn the cover off the baseball.

The latest episode of “The Dish” looked at the Dodgers’ hot streak and whether they’re the class of MLB with the All-Star break approaching. The NESN.com crew also handed out their midseason awards (while looking back at some preseason picks) and revealed their current AL and NL power rankings.

For all of that, as well as a glimpse at a few hot topics surrounding the Boston Red Sox, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images