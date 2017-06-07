The Dish: Why Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Is On Verge Of Major Resurgence

Share this:

Tweet







Let’s be honest. The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has lost some zip on its fastball in recent years.

The hatred that once existed between the storied franchises doesn’t seem quite as intense, especially with retirement ceremonies for Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz bringing out the kinder, gentler sides of the two fan bases. That doesn’t mean the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry can’t regain its former luster, though, and there’s actually some evidence to suggest a resurgence is on the horizon.

The latest episode of “The Dish” looks at the state of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, as well as some important questions facing Boston as the team squares off with New York in the Bronx. The NESN.com crew also sized up the Houston Astros’ winning ways, Albert Pujols’ recent milestone and whether you should consider trading Mike Trout from your fantasy baseball team.

Check out all of the fun in the video above.