Podcast

The Football Word: Patriots To Watch In Final Open Spring Practice

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 1:20PM
2,150

Reporters will have their final opportunity to see the New England Patriots practice until late July on Tuesday in the team’s second to last organized team activities session.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed which players they’ll keep a close eye on during OTAs in this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” The watch list includes three undrafted free agents and one player acquired by the Patriots via trade this offseason.

They also discuss the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony and recap last week’s three-day minicamp. Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN