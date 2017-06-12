The Football Word: Patriots To Watch In Final Open Spring Practice

Share this:

Tweet







Reporters will have their final opportunity to see the New England Patriots practice until late July on Tuesday in the team’s second to last organized team activities session.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed which players they’ll keep a close eye on during OTAs in this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” The watch list includes three undrafted free agents and one player acquired by the Patriots via trade this offseason.

They also discuss the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony and recap last week’s three-day minicamp. Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images