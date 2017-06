Share this:

The New England Patriots open their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Minicamp essentially serves as an extension of organized team activities, which began two weeks ago.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox differentiate between OTAs and minicamp and highlight four players to watch during the sessions on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images