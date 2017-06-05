The Football Word Shorts: Could Patriots Target These NFL Free Agents?

Share this:

June has arrived, and several noteworthy NFL players still remain unsigned.

From Gary Barnidge to Nick Mangold to Elvis Dumervil to the recently released Jeremy Maclin, the free-agent market still is ripe with proven veterans who, for whatever reason, have yet to link up with new teams.

Could the New England Patriots tap into this group to bolster their already-loaded roster? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox pondered that question in the latest episode of “The Football Word.” Check it out in the player above, and click the link below to watch the full episode.

