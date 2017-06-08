The Track Bar: Can Lewis Hamilton, F1 Shut Up About How Great They Are?

Share this:

Jimmie Johnson just tied Cale Yarborough on NASCAR’s all-time wins list, Danica Patrick is coming of her first top-10 finish of the season and Darrell Wallace Jr. is set to become the first black driver to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 2011.

Yet what really caught our eye in the racing world this week is Formula One’s continued habit of being insufferable.

On the heels of F1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s dismissive comments about IndyCar and the irritated responses from some of IndyCar’s top drivers, NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe delved into why F1 can’t stop reminding people of how great it is — and whether people in the series realize how arrogant they sound.

In addition, they also took time in this week’s episode of “The Track Bar” to delve into Johnson’s legacy, what Wallace’s arrival means for NASCAR and whether Patrick’s future lies outside the series.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images