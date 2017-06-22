The Track Bar: Chase Elliott NASCAR’s Next Big Star, But Wins Still Elusive

Share this:

Chase Elliott is a star in the making. But that star can only rise so far until the 21-year-old starts winning races.

With NASCAR preparing to lose its biggest star in Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the end of the season, the clock is ticking for stock car racing to find a new face of the sport. And every weekend Elliott fails to take the checkered flag, NASCAR’s hopes of building its marketing campaigns around him get delayed.

On the heels of Elliott’s third consecutive second-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey and Ben Watanabe discussed how badly NASCAR needs Elliott to find victory lane. They also broke down the rumored options to replace Earnhardt in the No. 88 and why road courses like Sonoma Raceway bring a refreshing change of pace.

Watch this week’s full episode of “The Track Bar,” NESN Fuel’s weekly NASCAR show, above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images