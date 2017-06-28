The Track Bar: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tries To Recapture Daytona Magic

Share this:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s not necessarily done racing at Daytona International Speedway, but the opportunities to see him race at the World Center of Racing nevertheless are dwindling.

Even if Earnhardt makes a few spot appearances at one of his favorite tracks, the fact is that Saturday is his last race at Daytona in what he has said will be his final full season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Where the sport goes from here has been a burning question all year long. All the while, NASCAR’s TV ratings continue to flounder and reports of teams’ sponsorship woes seem to pop up weekly.

But are those articles missing some important context? NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe discussed those issues and much more on “The Track Bar,” NESN Fuel’s weekly NASCAR show.

