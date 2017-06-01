The Track Bar: Kyle Busch’s Tantrums Ultimately Good Thing For NASCAR

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Busch does not take losing well.

Some say that’s a good thing, but the star NASCAR driver’s fits of rage don’t sit well with everyone in the sport. His latest episode drew the ire of some fellow racers, with even the technical director of Toyota Racing Development chiming in on Twitter to protect the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Yet while Busch’s outbursts can be off-putting, an argument could be made that they’re good for fan interest as a whole. NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole and Ben Watanabe pondered in this week’s episode of “The Track Bar.”

Check out the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images