These Car Horns Are Perfect For Politely Alerting Distracted Drivers

For better or for worse, the world is getting nicer and nicer every day. But there’s still no way to sound polite when you press your car horn.

Now, there might be a solution.

Popular YouTube and DIY aficionado Mark Rober was sick of sounding like a jerk when alerting people to get off their phones, so he did something about it. After a few hours in the lab, Rober became the most courteously impatient driver on the road.

Check out his hilarious creations in the video below:

Personally, we don’t think people texting at green lights or playing with fidget spinners on crosswalks deserve our sincerity, but to each their own.