These Seven NBA Teams Should Make Big Splash Once Free Agency Begins

The NBA fireworks soon will begin.

NBA free agency will commence in just a few hours once the calendar flips to July, and if it’s anything like the days leading up to it, we should be in for plenty of fun and surprises over Fourth of July Weekend.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant technically will be free agents, but they both are staying with the Golden State Warriors. So, that means Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin are the prize free agents.

Both players have multiple suitors, as do many other free agents. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the seven teams that should make a big splash in NBA free agency.

Boston Celtics

No NBA team has been at the center of more trade rumors than the Celtics, as they pretty much are linked to every top free agent imaginable. They reportedly are hoping to sign Hayward, with Blake Griffin being a potential backup plan.

Miami Heat

The Heat are coming off a better-than-expected 2016-17 season, but they still need a lot of help. The good news for Miami is it usually is in the running for top free agents thanks to its location, and that’s certainly the case this year with Hayward reportedly scheduled to meet with them.

Oklahoma City Thunder

There haven’t been many new Thunder rumors, but they could use a big splash. While they made the playoffs behind NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, the roster could use some more superstars. Griffin is one of the prize free agents this offseason, and he’s from Oklahoma City.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have emerged as a serious player in trade and free-agent rumors over the past few weeks, and they already are scheduled to meet with Griffin and Paul Millsap.

Brooklyn Nets

So, this one is a little outside the box, but the Nets shouldn’t be slept on over the next few days. The Celtics own their first-round pick next year, so Brooklyn has to be unconventional if it wants to improve its team. And that’s where unrestricted free agents come into play.

League sources: Wizards (Otto Porter) & Pistons (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) bracing for rich Brooklyn interest in their respective RFA studs — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Denver Nuggets

Danilo Gallinari is one of the other intriguing names we haven’t mentioned yet. He opted out of his contract with the Nuggets, but he hasn’t ruled out a return. Plus, Denver has been linked to Millsap.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets already have made a big splash via trade with the addition of Chris Paul, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Houston tries to add more players through subsequent trades and free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images