This Car From 1950s Had Absolutely Ridiculous Form Of Parking Assist

Cars these days allow people to easily hide their parking ineptitude. But if you wanted to park more easily in the 1950s, you would’ve had to look like a total doofus.

That’s because there actually was a car, aptly titled the Park-Car, that utilized a built-in fifth wheel to rotate in and out of parking spaces. Invented by Brooks Walker in the 1930s and patented in the 1950s, the car never reached the market, as manufactures apparently didn’t dig Walker’s prototype.

Learn everything you need to know about this truly bizarre invention in this video uploaded to Tech Insider’s YouTube on Sunday:

Obviously, this thing is goofy as hell. But you’re lying through your teeth if you say you wouldn’t try it out.