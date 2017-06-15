This Warriors Player Was The Drunkest At Team’s NBA Finals After-Party

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have plenty to celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals to earn their second championship in three years. Understandably, this week has been a whirlwind following Golden State’s series-clinching win Monday night.

The Warriors partied in the streets Thursday with a parade through Oakland, but perhaps the biggest post-Finals blowout came immediately after Golden State beat Cleveland in Game 5 and the team celebrated with an after-party in which several players let their hair down.

According to Kevin Durant, no one ripped it quite as hard as Draymond Green, who on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” responded to allegations that he was the drunkest person at the Warriors’ victory bash.

If Green indeed was the drunkest player at the after-party, it’s even more impressive that he returned to the gym one day later for a workout with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Work hard. Play hard.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images