Thompson Speedway GM Explains Why Red Bull GRC Is Perfect Fit For Track

THOMPSON, CONN. — Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is one of the most historic tracks in New England. This weekend, however, it’s playing host to one of the countries newer racing series: Red Bull Global Rallycross.

Although there’s a bit of an age gap between Thompson and Red Bull GRC, the track’s general manager, Josh Vanada, thinks the two are perfect for each other.

Every GRC course includes both dirt and pavement sections, some of which make use of oval tracks. The track layout for GRC New England, not only makes use of Thompson’s oval, it also utilizes the facility’s road course.

Vanada talked with NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey on Saturday to explain why Thompson felt compelled to bring Red Bull GRC to the New England market.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool