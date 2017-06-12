Tim Donaghy Believes NBA Will Instruct Referees To Extend NBA Finals

Share this:

The NBA Finals could come to a close in Monday night’s Game 5 at Oracle Arena, but one former league referee thinks the NBA will try to prevent that.

Former NBA ref Tim Donaghy, who infamously bet on games he officiated during his 13-year career, told KNBR that he thinks the league will advise the officials in this year’s Finals to call the games with hope of extending the series in mind.

You can read Donaghy’s full comment in the tweet below, courtesy of KNBR’s Kevin Jones.

Tim Donaghy on KNBR: The NBA will instruct the officials to get this to a Game 6 pic.twitter.com/ISsqOT5lOm — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) June 12, 2017

Having the series go the full seven games certainly would benefit the league monetarily, but it’s hard to imagine the referees consistently making inaccurate calls in order for that to happen.

Donaghy has NBA postseason experience, but given his scandalous history, you might be wise to take his comments with a grain of salt.

