Jimmy Butler Shares His Phone Number At Timberwolves’ Press Conference

Jimmy Butler probably should change his phone number.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard shared his contact information Thursday during his introductory press conference with the team. Butler was responding to comments his critics have made when he sensationally gave out his digits to the world.

Minnesota acquired Butler last week via trade from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Rumors emerged in the aftermath of the deal claiming Chicago was uncomfortable building its team around Butler, who spent six seasons with the team.

Several teams were interested in Butler’s services, leading to a dizzying number of rumors in the lead-up to the 2017 NBA Draft. Butler claims he eventually stopped paying attention to them, as the Bulls determined his NBA future.

Now that he has surfaced in Minnesota, Butler should check his voicemail. Just for fun.