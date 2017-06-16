Time Lapse Video Shows How Stanley Cup Celebration Comes Together

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second Stanley Cup in as many seasons earlier this week, but they still partied like it was a first-time thing.

The Penguins finished off the Nashville Predators in six Stanley Cup Final games to become the first back-to-back champs in nearly 20 years, setting off a week-long celebration that culminated with a wild victory parade through the streets of Pittsburgh.

That party began just moments after the final horn, of course. It started with the presentation of the Stanley Cup which was passed around by teammates before the party eventually shifted to the dressing room.

The Penguins posted this video Thursday night showing how a normal, empty dressing room was turned into the biggest party of the hockey season.

That’s a lot of people. And a lot of booze.

Thumbnail photo via Dave Sandford/NHLI/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images