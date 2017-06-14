Tom Brady Headed To China, Japan After Patriots Wrap Up OTAs

Share this:

After holding their final spring practice Thursday, the New England Patriots will enjoy five weeks away from football before reconvening for training camp in late July.

Tom Brady is using that time off to travel to the other side of the world.

The Patriots quarterback announced Tuesday night on social media he will be traveling to Beijing, Shanghai and Japan later this week after New England wraps up its final day of organized team activities.

Thanks @underarmour for the shirt! It's packed and I'm excited for our visit to the great cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo later this week. And I look forward to sharing with all of you the fun events and beautiful culture we will be experiencing!! @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Brady also referenced the trip last month during an interview on the Met Gala red carpet.

“I get to come to China in a month,” he told a reporter, “so I’m very excited to come to China and see the great culture and all the great people.”

