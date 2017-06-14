Tom Brady Headed To China, Japan After Patriots Wrap Up OTAs

After holding their final spring practice Thursday, the New England Patriots will enjoy five weeks away from football before reconvening for training camp in late July.
Tom Brady is using that time off to travel to the other side of the world.
The Patriots quarterback announced Tuesday night on social media he will be traveling to Beijing, Shanghai and Japan later this week after New England wraps up its final day of organized team activities.
Brady also referenced the trip last month during an interview on the Met Gala red carpet.
“I get to come to China in a month,” he told a reporter, “so I’m very excited to come to China and see the great culture and all the great people.”
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
