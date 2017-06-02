Tom Brady Isn’t Taking Sides In NBA Finals, Shouting Out Curry And LeBron

Share this:

Tweet







It seems Tom Brady is just rooting for some quality basketball games in the NBA Finals.

The New England Patriots quarterback wished good luck to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on Instagram.

@stephencurry30 good time to dust these off! @kingjames you got a headband for me?? Good luck champs! #nbafinals #trilogy 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

One would assume Brady’s loyalties lie with Curry, since they both partner with Under Armour. Brady also is from the Bay Area, where the Warriors play. But it seems Brady also is a fan of LeBron.

Curry and the Warrior beat the Cavs 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images