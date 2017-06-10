Tom Brady Officially Has Super Bowl Ring For Thumb, Is On To Second Hand

Share this:

Some football analysts already have predicted the New England Patriots will win a second consecutive Super Bowl, but Tom Brady is running out of real estate on his fingers.

The Patriots quarterback officially has a ring for his thumb after the team received their Super Bowl LI rings in a ceremony Friday night, so he’ll need to move on to his other hand if New England wins any more while he’s still leading the offense. But that’s a good problem to have, as is evident in this photo of Brady wearing all five of his rings.

The photo you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ylymVAzlUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

La famiglia 💪🏆💯 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Wearing that many large rings at a time isn’t exactly fashion-forward, but it’s a pretty good look in this case.