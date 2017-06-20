Tom Brady Or Aaron Rodgers? ‘Undisputed’ Debates Who Is NFL’s Best QB

Share this:

Thank goodness Rob Parker didn’t finish what he started on “Undisputed.”

The FOX Sports personality sparked a debate on Tuesday’s show by ranking Aaron Rodgers ahead of Tom Brady among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. Parker, a noted Brady detractor, curiously claimed Rodgers is the best signal-caller in the league.

Luckily Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were there to set him straight with detailed analysis of Brady’s playoff and Super Bowl performances, and by comparing the QBs’ respective supporting casts.

"I care about recent history… all Tom Brady has done is win 5 Super Bowls." — @RealSkipBayless​ with #StraightTalk@MyStraightTalk pic.twitter.com/hu62Qaxk5f — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 20, 2017

“That’s greatest of all time, game over.” Bayless concluded.

Thanks for playing, Rob Parker.

