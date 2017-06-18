Tom Brady Spent Father’s Day Throwing Passes On Great Wall Of China

Share this:

It’s good to be Tom Brady, but you already knew that.

The New England Patriots quarterback collected his fifth Super Bowl championship when the Pats mounted a 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, and now he’s spending his Father’s Day playing catch on one of the planet’s most famous landmarks.

Brady took off for a six-day trip to Asia on Friday, and two days later he tossed the pigskin around with one of his sons on the Great Wall of China.

Brady also brought a special Super Bowl memento on the trip.

What’s Brady going to do for an encore?

We can’t wait to find out.

