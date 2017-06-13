Tom Brady Sr. Opens Up About Son’s Retirement Plans, Concussion Speculation

Share this:

Everyone wants to know what Tom Brady is thinking at all times, but the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t always forthcoming.

His father, on the other hand, is a different story.

Tom Brady Sr. has been unafraid to say what perhaps his son will not, most notably when he took the NFL to task on Deflategate. The current speculation surrounding Brady is how long the 40-year-old QB will keep playing, including rumors that he could call it quits if he wins a sixth Super Bowl title this season. So, what does Brady Sr. think?

“I don’t know where those rumors come from,” Brady’s father told The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper in a recent interview. “I’ve certainly never heard those from my son’s lips.

“At a certain point in time, you might fall out of love with it; what else is there to accomplish? But he loves football as much as he loves anything in his life. Why he would voluntarily give it up other than for family responsibilities, I don’t know.”

Brady has three children and his mother, Galynn, has been dealing with cancer, so personal matters certainly could factor into his retirement. But the elder Brady wouldn’t speak for his son in that regard.

“In terms of Tommy going out on his terms, you just take it day by day,” Brady Sr. said. “There is no sense worrying about next year.”

But Brady’s father doesn’t think his son’s on-field play will be an issue anytime soon.

“People say he is going to fall off,” he added. “What’s falling off, 35 (touchdowns) and 6 interceptions? The bar is set pretty high for him, so people are going to be scrutinizing everything in his game.”

Brady Sr. also addressed Gisele Bundchen’s much-ballyhooed suggestion that her husband played through a concussion last year.

“We didn’t get to any games last year, except the Super Bowl, so I wasn’t aware of his health condition throughout the year,” Brady Sr. said. “He wouldn’t tell us.

“I think every parent that sees their kid playing football knows that these guys are big and fast and things can happen that aren’t always good. Hopefully, if something does happen, it will be dealt with as intelligently as possible.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images