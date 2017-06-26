Tony Stewart: Young Drivers ‘Haven’t Had To Struggle’ To Get To NASCAR

Share this:

They don’t make drivers like Tony Stewart anymore — and he’ll be the first to tell you.

The former NASCAR recently was interviewed by FOX Sports’ Shannon Spake, and he sounds like man that’s perfectly happy living life off the track. He seems a little conflicted, though, about the sport he left behind.

“I can guarantee you none of these kids have had to ever sleep on the side of the road or in the car because they couldn’t afford a hotel room overnight,” Stewart told Spake. But shortly after making that remark, the Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner praised NASCAR’s influx of young talent.

Watch the interview below:

While we understand Stewart’s point, it’s not like making it to NASCAR’s premiere series has been a cakewalk for every driver.

Still, with it’s most popular diver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., set to join Stewart in retirement, NASCAR sure could use more drivers who fit Stewart’s mold.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images