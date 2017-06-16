Toto Wolff: ‘I Want To Punch’ Ferrari’s Team Principal During F1 Races

Share this:

Tweet







Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Scuderia Ferrari’s team principals seemingly get along well despite their teams’ heated battle for first place in the Formula One standings. But there’s apparently no love lost between the two on race day.

Toto Wolf recently told U.K-based Channel 4’s Lee McKenzie that he “wants to punch” Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene during races. As the people largely responsible for their respective team’s recent successes, Wolff and Arrivabene are two of the the most prominent members of the F1 paddock, save drivers.

They’ve been known to have such a good relationship away from the track that the rumor mill once accused Ferrari and Mercedes of collusion. The dichotomy of their professional and personal association is something Wolff attributes to respect, both for Arrivabene and “The Prancing Horse.”

Toto Wolff discusses respect between Mercedes and Ferrari and his famous fist slamming antics with Lee. A sneak peek of F1 Meets Toto #C4F1 pic.twitter.com/aPQWie2XEK — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) June 15, 2017

It’s always interesting to hear Wolff speak candidly, especially about something as offbeat as him slamming his fists during a race. It offers a rare insight into the personality of somebody who’s an executive at a company that has a reputation for being pretty straightlaced.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas