Trevor Bayne Looking Forward To Racing At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is not an easy track to race. Just ask Trevor Bayne.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver spent some time at the track Wednesday in preparation for the New Hampshire 301 on July 16.

Bayne noted the track was very flat, which of course causes for a challenging drive.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Bayne after his practice run to discuss his team’s plan for next month’s race. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images