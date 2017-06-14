Twins Post Football-Like Score With 20 Runs On 28 Hits In Win Vs. Mariners

Share this:

The Minnesota Vikings put a hurting on the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Oh, wait a second. That actually should read the Minnesota Twins put a hurting on the Seattle Mariners, as the Twins exploded for a 20-7 win at Target Field on Tuesday night in a game with a final score that much more resembles an NFL final score than a baseball score. And speaking of football scores, the win was a nice bounce-back for Minnesota after Monday’s 14-3 loss to Seattle.

Minnesota scored the 20 runs on 28 hits, scoring seven runs (a touchdown and an extra point?) in an inning in both the third and seventh innings.

No one had a better night than outfielder Eddie Rosario who had the best game of his entire life, going 4-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Rosario was one of eight Twins with at least two hits, and one of five with at least three hits. The bottom of the Minnesota order, including Rosario, did work, as the six through nine hitters combined to go 15-for-21 with 13 RBIs.

The most incredible stat, though, might have been the time of game. The game lasted just 3 hours and 4 minutes, which is incredible considering the 27 combined runs.

