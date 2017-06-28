Tyron Woodley Will Defend UFC Welterweight Belt Against Demian Maia

Share this:

UFC 214 will have a trio of title belts up for grabs.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley announced on FS1’s “UFC Tonight” that he will defend his belt against No. 1 welterweight contender Demian Maia at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

Woodley has successfully retained his belt twice after knocking out Robbie Lawlor to win the title at UFC 201. He drew Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in an eventful UFC 205 showdown before defeating him via unanimous decision in a dull rematch at UFC 209.

Maia enters the title fight with a seven-fight winning streak — the longest in the division. He last defeated Jorge Masvidal via split decision at UFC 211.

UFC 214 is shaping up to have the biggest card of the summer with Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier already serving as the main event for the light heavyweight title belt. Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino will also fight Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC women’s featherweight title belt.

