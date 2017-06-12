U.S. Open Rough At Erin Hills Will Be Treacherous, As Evidenced By This Video

Share this:

If you want to win the U.S. Open any year, it’s imperative you keep the ball in the fairway, and that’s never been truer than this year at Erin Hills.

Golf’s second major will be contested this weekend in Wisconsin, and the early indications are the USGA has set up another treacherous track for the best golfers in the world.

High, thick rough and speedy greens are U.S. Open hallmarks, but it’s hard to recall anything like what we saw in a video posted Sunday by Kevin Na.

As Na points out, the fescue looks downright brutal.

Erin Hills is a great design course but the fescue is almost unplayable. BTW never found the ball. So don't hit it in there lol. straight hitters have a chance! #usopen #erinhills #mikedavis #lostball #usga A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

So, yeah. Keep it out of the thick stuff.

Na probably won’t be the last golfer to speak out about the conditions this week, and it’s easy to see why it could be frustrating. There’s something to be said for making the golf course difficult to play, especially for a high-profile event like the U.S. Open, but is there such thing as “too hard,” even for the world’s best?

On the other side, the U.S. Open is one of the biggest tournaments on the entire golf schedule, and it’s supposed to be hard to win. And there are plenty of weekend hackers who don’t mind seeing the pros humbled every now and then, either. There’s also something borderline whiny about someone with more than $23 million in career earnings making a video to complain about course conditions, but hey, to each their own.

It also might be a long week for Na, who’s hit just 58.1 percent of his fairways this season, which is 131st among Tour players.