U.S. Senior Open 2017: TV Schedule, Tee Times For First, Second Rounds

Golf fans in New England are in for quite the treat this upcoming week.

Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., will host the 2017 U.S. Senior Open beginning with Thursday’s first round, and some of golf’s legends will be attendance for the event.

John Daly, Fred Couples, Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer are just a few of the big names that will tee off at Salem, which also has hosted five previous United States Golf Association tournaments.

The entire U.S. Open can be viewed on either FOX Sports 1 or FOX, and live streams are available at FOXSportsGo.com and USGA.org. Check out a full TV schedule and notable tee times for the first and second rounds below.

TV Schedule (all times ET)

First round: Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Second round: Friday, June 30, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Third round: Saturday, July 1, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on FOX

Final round: Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on FOX

Tee Times

First hole Thursday/10th hole Friday (all times ET)

7:52 a.m./1:37 p.m.: Bob Tway, Jeff Sluman, John Daly

8:34 a.m./2:19 p.m.: Joe Durant, Rocco Mediate, Loren Roberts

1:37 p.m./7:52 a.m.: Jerry Kelly, Steve Flesch, David Toms

1:48 p.m./8:03 a.m.: Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, Ian Woosnam

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m.: Fred Couples, Jay Haas, Brandt Jobe

2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Nick Faldo, Mark Calcavecchia, Tom Watson

10th hole Thursday/First hole Friday

8:03 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Scott McCarron, Miguel Angel Jimenez

8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Paul Goydos, Wesley Short Jr., Jesper Parnevik

8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Jeff Maggert, Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry

1:37 p.m./7:52 a.m.: Olin Browne, Tom Lehman, Michael Allen

1:48 p.m./8:03 a.m.: Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m.: Kirk Triplett, Duffy Waldorf, Billy Andrade

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images