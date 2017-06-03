UFC 212 Live Stream: Watch Jose Aldo Vs. Max Holloway Online

Share this:

Jose Aldo has quite the challenge ahead of him.

The featherweight champion will defend his title Saturday in the UFC 212 main event against Max Holloway. Aldo will have the home-field advantage at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But Holloway, who won the interim featherweight title at UFC 206, will enter Saturday’s big fight on a roll, as he hasn’t lost since Conor McGregor beat him in 2013. McGregor, of course, also handed Aldo his last loss at UFC 194 with a stunning quick knockout.

Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, the Nos. 1 and 2 women’s strawweight contenders will face off in the co-main event.

The action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the Fs1 prelims at 8 p.m., and the main card at 10 p.m.

You can order the early prelims and the main card on NESN.com by clicking the link below.

When: Saturday, June 3, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images