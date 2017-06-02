UFC 212 Preview, Picks: Why Max Holloway Has The Edge Over Jose Aldo

Share this:

The UFC returns to Brazil where Jose Aldo will try to unify the featherweight title belt on home turf.

The Brazilian sensation will take on interim featherweight champion Max Holloway in what’s bound to be a devastating matchup among titans.

Also on the main card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Claudia Gadelha will battle for the right to be called the number-one women’s strawweight contender in the co-main event.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino break down both fights and also tackle some of the UFC’s biggest topics today like the potential mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and whether women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the face of MMA.

Watch the video above to see the podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images