UFC 212 Weigh-In Results: Jose Aldo, Max Holloway Set For Featherweight Bout

UFC 212, which is headlined by the five-round featherweight title bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, and the strawweight co-main event between Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, airs live Saturday on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 p.m.

Main Event

Jose Aldo (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Vitor Belfort (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (186)

Paulo Borrachinha (186) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose(184)

Erick Silva (171) vs. Yancy Medeiros (171)

FS1 Prelims

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)

Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Eric Spicely (184)

Johnny Eduardo (136) vs. Matthew Lopez (136)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (134)

