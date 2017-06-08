UFC

UFC Fight Night Auckland Preview, Picks: Derrick Lewis Vs. Mark Hunt

The UFC goes to New Zealand this weekend as Derrick Lewis takes on Mark Hunt in a devastating matchup among heavyweight titans.

Lewis enters the bout with a six-fight winning streak and having recorded 16 knockouts in his 18 career wins. Hunt, on the other hand, arrives in his home country with just three victories in his last nine fights.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino previewed the fight and offered predictions in this week’s NESN.com UFC podcast.

