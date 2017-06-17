UFC Fight Night Singapore Live Stream: Watch Holly Holm Vs. Bethe Correia Online

Share this:

UFC is back in action Saturday morning with an exciting card at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

While there are multiple big fights, the one everyone will have their eyes on is the Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia main event. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has a chance to finally get back in the win column for the first time since her victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

The action begins at 4:45 a.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the main card at 8 a.m.

You can order the early prelims and main card on NESN.com by clicking the link below.

When: Saturday, June 17, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

