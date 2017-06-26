UFC’s Justine Kish Poops Herself During Fight, Reacts Appropriately

Share this:

UFC’s storied octagon might never be the same following Justine Kish’s latest bout.

The UFC fighter pooped herself Sunday during the third round of her loss to Felice Herrig at UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City. Video clearly shows Kish’s wasteful moment, and the fighters could do nothing but continue their bout despite the mess.

pic.twitter.com/ViEIh4ip5T #UFCOKC something isn't right but I can't figure it out — Bush (@bushdid411) June 26, 2017

After the fight, Kish owned up to the bowel movement with a perfect reaction.

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

Kish joins a host of MMA fighters who have pooped themselves during fights, including Yoel Romero and Tim Sylvia.

Herrig won the fight by unanimous decision.

