The United States men’s national team came out with four points in two matches during their recent CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and seem to be on their way to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed their performance and the current CONCACAF WCQ standings on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images