USA Vs. Mexico 2018 World Cup Qualifier Live: Score Updates, Highlights

The United States men’s national soccer team resumes 2018 World Cup qualifying Sunday night against the toughest opponent and venue in CONCACAF: Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

Team USA is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a WC qualifying game on Thursday. Rising star Christian Pulisic scored twice, and the Americans will need another quality performance from the 18-year-old to have any chance of defeating their archrival.

Mexico leads CONCACAF qualifying standings with 13 points through five games. The U.S. is third with seven points from five games. The top three in the group advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer.

Follow USA vs. Mexico with our live blog for score updates, analysis and highlights.

64th minute, 1-1: U.S. manager Bruce Arena has made his first substitution.

56th minute, 1-1: Paul Arriola has become the second U.S. player given a yellow card.

53rd minute, 1-1: Another sub for Mexico.

46th minute, 1-1: The second half is underway!

Halftime, 1-1

44th minute, 1-1: Team USA’s DeAndre Yedlin picked up a yellow card for a foul on Javier Hernandez. He’s the first player to be booked tonight.

38th minute, 1-1: The cart came out for an injured DaMarcus Beasley. He went off to the side and left the action as medical personnel attended to him. He’s now back on the field but clearly isn’t at 100 percent.

31st minute, 1-1: Mexico already has made a change.

23rd minute, 1-1: Mexico has equalized thanks to a fantastic left-footed shot from just outside the box by Carlos Vela. Brad Guzan dove, but the shot had too much power and accuracy.

20th minute, 1-0 USA: Javier Hernandez finds space in the U.S. back line, stays onside but is unable to score on American goalkeeper Brad Guzan as his chip sails wide of the post. A great chance for Mexico, though. There was a collision between Hernandez and Guzan, too, but both players seem fine.

19th minute, 1-0 USA: The Mexicans have the edge in possession and quality chances since Bradley’s goal, but they haven’t been able to break through. The U.S. is doing a great job defending the flanks and limiting dangerous crosses into the penalty box.

6th minute, 1-0 USA: American midfielder and captain Michael Bradley has scored his fourth career goal versus Mexico, and this one will be tough to top. Bradley caught Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa too far off his line and fired a perfect long shot to open the scoring.

5th minute, 0-0: Carlos Salcedo fouled U.S. fullback DaMarcus Beasley with a forearm but surprisingly, no yellow card was given. It’s been a very physical start.

1st minute, 0-0: We’re underway!

8:30 p.m.: U.S. fans have traveled well for this game.

8:12 p.m.: Here is the starting XI for the U.S.

8:10 p.m.: DaMarcus Beasley is one of the most experienced players in international soccer.

8:04 p.m. ET: The United States has some fresh faces in its starting XI.

