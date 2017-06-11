USA Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Soccer Online

Share this:

The moment of truth is here for the U.S. men’s soccer team.

Team USA will visit Mexico on Sunday at Azteca Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game in the CONCACAF region. The Americans, currently third in the final-round standings, can gain ground on first-place Mexico with a victory.

Doing so won’t be easy, though. Mexico is in peak form and Team USA has won once, drawn twice and lost nine times at Azteca Stadium.

Mexico's 13 points are tied for the most by any Hex team through five games (2006 Mexico, 2002 United States). 🇲🇽 — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) June 9, 2017

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Mexico online.

When: Sunday, June 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images