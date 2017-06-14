Video Showing U.S. Open Green Speeds Will Give Average Golfers Nightmares

Share this:

Even for the world’s best golfers, there’s going to be nowhere to hide this weekend at the U.S. Open.

The USGA has done its best to formulate a borderline impossible golf test, and anyone trying to tackle Erin Hills in Wisconsin this week better bring their A-game — and even that might not be enough to break par.

The length of the fescue already has been a topic of discussion this week, and while the USGA has relented some in that regard, it seems like they’re OK with making the greens play like glass.

On Wednesday, Branden Grace tweeted this video from a practice round which shows just how quick the greens will be this weekend.

Grace chipped that ball no more than 6 or 7 feet, while letting it land before the green and then roll down the hill onto the putting surface. From there, you could see how fast it just took off toward the hole.

Oh, and it might get even tougher. While there might be an afternoon thunderstorm in the area Wednesday, forecasts call for sunny skies all day Thursday, which should dry out the greens and speed it up even more.

Good luck, guys. You’re going to need it.

