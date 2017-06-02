Video Shows Tiger Woods Struggling To Take Breathalyzer Test After DUI Arrest

Share this:

Tweet







The results of Tiger Woods’ Breathalyzer tests told us a lot, but the video of Woods attempting to take the actual test might tell us even more.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI after police in Florida found the famous golfer asleep in his car on the side of the road in the early hours of the morning. The golfer miserably failed a field sobriety test, but in an ensuing statement, he insisted he hadn’t been drinking.

The Breathalyzer test results, which were included in the police report, backed up Woods’ claims, as he blew zeros. However, the dashboard camera video clearly shows an incapacitated Woods, who claimed he had a bad reaction to painkillers. New video, which shows Woods back at the police station, includes footage of Woods’ struggles with taking the breathalyzer test.

Whether Woods blew zeros or not, all the evidence points to one undeniable fact: He should not have been behind the wheel of a car.

H/t to New York Daily News