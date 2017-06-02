Vince Wilfork Claims He’s Faster Than Tom Brady, And It’s Not Even Close

Share this:

Vince Wilfork might be listed at 325 pounds and possibly on the verge of retirement, but he still says he’s faster than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Wilfork was asked on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Pardon My Take” if it’s even close who’s faster between the two former teammates, and the free-agent nose tackle quickly answered “no.”

Wilfork ran a 5.08-second 40-yard dash at 323 pounds during his pro day way back in 2004. Brady, who claims he’s actually faster now at 39 years old, ran a 5.24-second 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine. Wilfork later said he wouldn’t run a 40-yard dash at this point in his life, so it seems a race between the two, as exhilarating as it might be, probably isn’t in the cards. So, we probably will never find out who wins the race between the tortoise and the bigger tortoise.

The satirical podcast, hosted by Big Cat and PFT Commenter, also asked Wilfork if he had ever fallen on Brady in practice.

“Nah. If I would have fell on Tom Brady in practice, I wouldn’t have had a career,” Wilfork said. “I would have been fired right away. … I would have cut myself.”

Wilfork still won’t confirm if he plans to retire, but he did reveal that he’ll break the news on his Twitter account. Apparently Wilfork doesn’t “respect the biz.”

