Want To See New Audi A8? Make Sure You Watch ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Share this:

Tweet







The first time you see Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also will mark the first time you see one of Audi’s most highly anticipated vehicles.

The new A8 will debut in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Audi recently announced in a press release. It will appear in the film along with the R8 V10 Spyder and and TTS roadster.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Audi shared a digital short titled “Driver’s Test,” in which Peter Parker uses the A8’s semi-autonomous traffic jam pilot feature to prevent a bank robbery. Check it out below:

So why is Audi teaming up with Spider-Man? Apparently, its all about superpowers.

“With ‘Spiderman-Man: Homecoming’ and our continued partnership with Marvel, we have the opportunity to reach the next generation of both superheroes and innovators,” Loren Angelo, vice president of marketing for Audi of America, said in a statement. “At Audi, we are constantly redefining what superpowers are through our vehicles and this partnership and platform provide an organic way for us to showcase select current and future Audi Intelligent Technologies to that next generation audience that will be behind the wheel of our next generation models.”

Personally, we think Spider-Man could get on just fine without things like traffic jam pilot, considering he, you know, has spidey senses and all.

Thumbnail photo via Audi